Significant damage after fail-to-remain crash in South Bruce

South Bruce OPP are looking for a driver and vehicle after a crash on County Road 23 on Monday.

According to police, officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash, but when officers arrived, there was only one vehicle at the scene.

Witnesses say a burgundy Dodge pickup truck was skidding along Bruce County Road 23 when it collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The pickup truck then entered the ditch before continuing southbound along County Road 23.

Police say a third vehicle was also damaged in the same location after reacting quickly to avoid a collision with the pickup, the driver struck a roadway reflector causing minor damage.

The burgundy pickup truck is believed to have significant damage to the driver's side

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.