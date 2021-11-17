Significant damage after fail-to-remain crash in South Bruce
South Bruce OPP are looking for a driver and vehicle after a crash on County Road 23 on Monday.
According to police, officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash, but when officers arrived, there was only one vehicle at the scene.
Witnesses say a burgundy Dodge pickup truck was skidding along Bruce County Road 23 when it collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.
The pickup truck then entered the ditch before continuing southbound along County Road 23.
Police say a third vehicle was also damaged in the same location after reacting quickly to avoid a collision with the pickup, the driver struck a roadway reflector causing minor damage.
The burgundy pickup truck is believed to have significant damage to the driver's side
There were no injuries reported at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
-
'Do not hoard,' urges B.C. premier as province recovers from devastating floodsEmpty shelves in grocery stores and long lineups at gas stations could be seen all over British Columbia on Wednesday, as residents began stocking up on goods of all kinds following this week's devastating floods.
-
'It's just surreal': B.C. woman shares story of survival after vehicle hit by Hwy. 7 landslideChelsey Hughes is still processing what happened to her and eight other travellers on Highway 7 on Sunday.
-
Diversity audit underway at Sudbury LibraryThe Greater Sudbury Public Library's main branch on Mackenzie Street is performing a diversity audit.
-
Ready to hit the hill? Snow Valley to open this weekend after big snow dumpAn early week snowstorm that blasted Edmonton will allow skiers and snowboarders to get on the hill this weekend.
-
Search continues for 3 missing after deadly mudslide south of LillooetAfter finding the body of a woman from the Lower Mainland on Tuesday, search and rescue crews are still looking for three more people believed to be missing after Monday’s massive mudslide on Highway 99 south of Lillooet.
-
Waterloo Region’s emergency alert system accessed by 20,000 residentsWith Canada testing its emergency alert system this week, officials in Waterloo Region are reminding residents of similar community alerts designed to keep people safe at municipal and regional levels.
-
SIU investigating after Halton cop fires anti-riot weapon at man in BurlingtonOntario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Halton police officer fired an anti-riot weapon at a 51-year-old man in Burlington Wednesday evening.
-
'Critical milestone': Construction on Assiniboine Park's The Leaf moves ahead after delaysAfter engineering delays and other issues, Assiniboine Park's latest building has hit a major milestone.
-
There once was a bake shop on Edmonton streets, that built a tiny Whoville out of sweetsDuchess Bake Shop has brought back its beloved holiday tradition by creating a gingerbread village that will be familiar to Dr. Seuss fans.