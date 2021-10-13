Significant damage following early morning fire
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
An investigation is underway after a townhouse sustained significant damage in an early morning fire.
Around 5 a.m. Windsor Fire reported that firefighters were responding to a working fire in the 3000 block of Grandview Street.
The fire was quickly brought under control and declared out by 5:30 a.m. however heavy damage to at least one unit was sustained.
It is unclear at this time if any other units suffered damage or exposure.
A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause and origin of the fire and assess the damage.
No injuries have been reported.
