Significant damage from storm closes Elora Gorge Conservation Area

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) announced a temporary closure of the Elora Gorge Conservation Area on Wednesday night after a storm caused damage to the popular tourist attraction.

“The weather system that swept across southern Ontario on Wednesday evening caused significant damage to trees at Elora Gorge Conservation Area. As a result, the property has been closed to day-use access and new overnight camping reservations until further notice,” said the GRCA in a news release.

The announcement of the closure came around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Earlier on Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a number of severe weather alerts for the region.

The GRCA said it will contact guests with camping and tubing reservations for the remainder of the week.

All other Grand River Conservation Areas, trails and natural areas remain open.

The public is asked to exercise caution and avoid any areas where tree damage has occurred.