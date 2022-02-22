Significant delays at YYC Calgary International Airport due to systems outage

The Calgary Airport Authority says a systems outage caused the Calgary International Airport website to crash as well as flight and baggage delays.

The cause of the outage has not been released and the airport authority has not provided an estimated time for the resumption of all services.

"Extra teams have been brought in to perform the work manually with the hope of minimizing disruptions to guests," said a Calgary Airport Authority spokesperson in a statement sent to CTV News.

Shortly before noon, the airport's departure boards were functional and its website was up and running.

We are making progress on addressing the system outage. Guests and flights continue to be processed and our website is back online. We appreciate your patience as we work toward fully restoring operations. Please check https://t.co/z0AlzXp4hH before you travel.

The system outage continues. We are working on a resolution. The cause of the outage is still being investigated at this time. Keep an eye on @FlyYYC and check airline websites for up-to-date flight status information.

Some passengers reported pre-security delays in excess of an hour Tuesday morning.

If you're travelling from the Calgary Airport today, be prepared to do alot of standing. Nothing is moving, security is closed due to electrical and IT issues. Lined up from the security entrance and wrapping around to the end of departures. 1/2 #yycairport, #Calgary pic.twitter.com/QgYcriimAo

It’s now been an hour of standing here pre-security. #YYCairport #Calgary pic.twitter.com/NV1B9mqBcD

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.