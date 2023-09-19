'Significant' delays on the QEW after truck bursts into flames near Hamilton

Drivers on the Queen Elizabeth Way should expect delays after a transport truck burst into flames causing a fuel leak at the base of the Burlington Skyway Tuesday.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, a tractor-trailer caught on fire after colliding with a concrete wall just after 10 a.m. near Eastport Drive. No injuries were reported.

Leaking fuel breached the truck's insulation, police said, which resulted in a more complicated clean-up effort.

“They are taking the insulation off the trailer piece by piece,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday afternoon.

“They’re dousing it with water to make sure that it's not going to reignite and that will take some time.”

Both Niagara- and Toronto-bound traffic have been reduced to two lanes on the Hamilton side of the skyway.

“Please try and get off [the QEW] before the congestion because once you’re there, it will be a significant delay to get through,” he said.

Truck fire: #QEW/Eastport Drive. All Niagara bound lanes blocked, only one Toronto bound lane open between Eastport and Woodward. No injuries, #BurlingtonOPP investigating. pic.twitter.com/Ocw7s71J15