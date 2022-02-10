'Significant' donation of hockey goalie equipment made to Sport Central

A historic amount of hockey gear was donated to a local non-profit organization helping support kids in need to play the sport.

Sport Central Alberta shared on Thursday that it had received the largest donation of goalie gear ever from the Sherwood Park Minor Hockey Association.

Sheldon Oleksyn, executive director of Sports Central, told CTV News Edmonton that goalie equipment is some of the most expensive hockey gear, so it is often handed down to the point of being unusable instead of donated.

"Most of our clients asking for goalie equipment are younger kids," Oleksyn said. "We have lots of larger sizes (for) like older teenagers.

"We have a good supply of that. But to have this accessible for our younger kids is huge for them," he added. "It fills a major gap in our equipment supply."

The non-profit received a "van load" of chest protectors, gloves, neck protectors, blockers, goalie sticks, and pads, all in different sizes for kids of different ages. The donation will be enough to help a significant amount of kids in need, Oleksyn said.

We received a HUGE donation of goalie gear from @SPMHA. It is one of the LARGEST goalie equipment donations that #SportCentral has ever received! Much of the gear is in sizes that we badly need & rarely get donated! Thanks SPMHA for thinking of our kids between the pipes! �� #yeg pic.twitter.com/Pe3GRpKV8L

Oleksyn said that hockey fans from Edmonton know precisely how important having a good goalie is after the past season of Oilers hockey.

"It's tough to play the game effectively without a goaltender. In Edmonton here, in the last year or so, we've learned again how important the position of goaltender is with our Oilers," he said with a chuckle.

To find out how to donate equipment or support the local charity, visit Sport Central's website.