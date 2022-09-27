'Significant' Hamilton police presence expected ahead of unsanctioned homecoming parties

Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is advising residents who live in neighbourhoods near McMaster University there will be a significant police presence Saturday in anticipation of "unsanctioned" homecoming celebrations.

In a release issued Tuesday, HPS said residents of Ainslie Woods and Westdale neighbourhoods “can expect a significant police presence on [Oct. 1] to address an unsanctioned street gathering planned to celebrate homecoming.”

Last year, an unsanctioned homecoming event in the Ainslie Woods area drew a crowd of approximately 5,000 partiers, and saw two individuals charged for Liquor Licence Act Offences

“Unsanctioned street gatherings are unsafe and result in unnecessary demands on all of our emergency services, including our hospitals,” HPS Superintendent Dave Hennick said in Tuesday’s release.

“They are disruptive to the community and pose significant safety risks to those in attendance.”

In addition to police, HPS said Hamilton Fire, Hamilton Paramedics, By-law Officers, Parking enforcement officials and Special Constables from McMaster Security have “enhanced their staffing and presence” ahead of Saturday.

This month, the City of Hamilton introduced a new Nuisance Party Bylaw, which makes it illegal to host, attend, permit, continue or refuse to leave an area, once it has been declared a nuisance.

“In addition to fines and penalties, people who conduct or host nuisance parties may be liable for remedial costs for fees from first responders, and/or, municipal law enforcement officers and City of Hamilton for attending the scene,” the release said.

Officials at McMaster have made it clear that any street events in the area are unsanctioned and have "no ties" to the institution.

"Even though there are no homecoming events [planned] at the university, Hamilton could still be the focus for some street events, which, in the past, have been organized and promoted by people with no connection to the university," the school said in a statement issued earlier this month.

"McMaster does not support these types of activities and actively works with community partners to try and dissuade students from attending street parties which can also attract large numbers of people from outside of the city. This is a challenge many cities are facing, not just Hamilton."

McMaster President David Farrar called last year’s event “reckless and destruction” in a statement issued following the incident.

The last sanctioned homecoming event hosted by McMaster University was in 2019.