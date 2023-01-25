'Significant impact on rush hour traffic': Snowfall warnings blanket southern Ontario

Buses were cancelled and schools across the region were closed Wednesday morning while a snowfall warnings blanket all of southern Ontario stretching from Windsor-Essex to Ottawa and Cornwall.

According to environment Canada, most areas could see upwards of 15 cm of accumulation with reduced visibility on the roads.

The weather authority also said there will be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Allow extra time to reach your destination.

In London, salt trucks were out just after 6 a.m. and plows will be utilized mid-afternoon as the snow starts to accumulate.

In total, the city will have 72 road plows and 48 sidewalk plows plus contractor plows, out cleaning up the city.

The system impacting this region is reportedly a Texas low that will bring heavy snow to the area beginning this morning. Heavy snow will taper off to flurries overnight with a couple of additional centimetres will be possible on Thursday.

Wednesday:Snow at times heavy. Amount 10 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High zero.

Wednesday Night: Snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 after midnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Thursday: Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday: Periods of snow. High minus 5.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

The snow is falling again and beginning to accumulate in @CountyMiddlesex. Slow down, turn your lights on, leave space b/t others and get to where you are going safely. And YES, my camera was mounted in my #MiddlesexOPP cruiser. @MiddlesexCentre @ThamesCentre #ONStorm ^jh pic.twitter.com/MV2FowBYQI