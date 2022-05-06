'Significant' number of restricted firearms stolen from southern Alberta gun club

Redcliff RCMP is investigating after a "significant number" of restricted firearms were stolen from southern Alberta gun club on Thursday.

Police were notified of a break-in at a gun club in Dunmore, Alta., about 300 kilometres southeast of Calgary, after someone smashed an overhead door and made their way inside.

A white, two-door 2008 Pontiac G6 that is missing its rear bumper was used in the break-and-enter.

The vehicle was reported stolen and has been recovered and investigators are asking anyone who saw it in the area to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.