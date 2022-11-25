'Significant piles of cash' found on Kelowna sidewalk, RCMP seek rightful owner
A couple in Kelowna found "a significant amount of money" on a city sidewalk last month and Mounties are now trying to reunite the cash with its rightful owner.
In a news release Tuesday, the detachment said a woman turned it in to police roughly a month after coming across it on Oct. 15 – a delay the Good Samaritan said was because she was "assuming she would see something on social media."
The cash was found by a couple walking on the 1300 block of Ellis Street, where they spotted "three significant piles of money," according to authorities.
"They picked up one, an unidentified man grabbed another and it is unclear what happened to the third," the news release from police said, describing the situation as "an unusual find."
In order to claim the money, the person who may have lost it is being asked to contact the detachment and describe the "approximate value of the found money."
The rightful owner can identify themselves by calling 250-762-3300 and quoting file number 2022-71769.
-
Santa Claus Parade coming to Regina this weekendThe City of Regina will be holding their 36th annual Santa Claus Parade on Sunday, Nov. 27 beginning at 12 p.m.
-
31 Regina residents applied to rent their property out leading up to Grey Cup weekWith hotels in and around Regina virtually sold out, many residents had to turn to other means of accommodation during Grey Cup week.
-
'Tunnels always meant something secretive': The history of Manitoba's century-old tunnel under the LegislatureFor more than a century, a tunnel 'under the dome' few have laid eyes on has been intriguing Winnipeggers.
-
Pay your parking tickets with toys in Kingston, Ont. this holiday seasonDrivers in Kingston, Ont. can use toys to pay for their parking ticket this holiday season, and help make sure children in the Limestone City have a gift to open on Christmas morning.
-
Santa Claus visits Orleans and Riverside South todayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Santa Claus parades in Orleans and Riverside South today.
-
NASA's Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moonNASA's Orion capsule entered an orbit stretching tens of thousands of kilometres around the moon Friday, as it neared the halfway mark of its test flight.
-
Calgary council approves four-year budget; property tax finalization to comeAfter a week of deliberations, Calgary council has approved its budget for the next four years.
-
RCMP looking to ID suspect in 'serious incident' in Portage La PrairieManitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in what they call a 'serious incident' in Portage La Prairie Friday evening. They say he should not be approached.
-
Barrie resident lights up neighbourhood with holiday light showWith one month to go until Christmas, a south-end Barrie neighbourhood is once again being lit up brighter than Rudolph's nose.