Significant precipitation expected this weekend in Manitoba; flooding possible in hardest hit areas

Overland flooding could happen in the coming days as significant precipitation could be arriving this weekend.

The Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre is monitoring a weather system that could bring 40 to 80 millimetres of precipitation. The province said this could be a mixture of rain and snow – 30 centimetres of snow and 50 millimetres of rain.

The province added the 30 cm of snow is equivalent to 30 millimetres of rain water.

It's not known yet where the precipitation could hit but it is expected to affect the central and southern Manitoba basins, which include the United States portions of the Red, Souris, Pembina and Roseau river basins.

Fisaha Unduche, the executive director of hydrologic forecasting and water management, said this could be the second wettest April on record since 1950 and it is only being surpassed by April 1986.

The province said the areas that receive the most rain could see overland flooding.

"The most likely areas that could get overland flooding are areas in the southwest part of Manitoba, based on today's forecast," said Unduche.

Officials also noted that peak flows on the Red and Assiniboine Rivers are not expected until late April to early May.

The Red River Floodway is not currently operating because of low flow rate, but Unduche noted it could start up again as early as the beginning of May.

Unduche also provided more details on flood risks in the province.

He said the Red River is projected to have moderate to major flood risk, while other basins such as Assiniboine, Souris and Pembina are listed as moderate.

Roseau River is also expected to have moderate risk flooding.

Manitoba lakes are also projected to have a low risk of flooding with Unduche noting they should reach their ideal levels by the end of the spring runoff.