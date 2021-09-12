‘Significant’ rainfall expected in southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada says rain is in the forecast for southwestern Ontario, with a ‘significant’ amount expected Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The agency issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region, Stratford, Guelph, Erin, Brantford, Woodstock, Tillsonburg and Goderich, as well as London, Sarnia, Hamilton and St. Catherines.

They say a cold front is moving towards southwestern Ontario.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start Sunday evening, with rainfall amounts between 30 and 55 millimetres by Monday morning.

More than 50 millimetres is also possible in some areas.

Environment Canada is also warning that these severe storms are capable of producting wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and large hail.