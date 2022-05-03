Significant rainfall expected through southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario.

The weather authority warns of significant rainfall expected Tuesday, beginning in the morning as a low pressure system approaches.

Some areas could see upwards of 40mm by the time the precipitation tapers to a few showers in the evening.

Regions covered by the statement included Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex, Elgin and along Lake Erie up through Kingston.