Significant rainfall expected through southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario.
The weather authority warns of significant rainfall expected Tuesday, beginning in the morning as a low pressure system approaches.
Some areas could see upwards of 40mm by the time the precipitation tapers to a few showers in the evening.
Regions covered by the statement included Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex, Elgin and along Lake Erie up through Kingston.
