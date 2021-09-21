Significant rainfall expected to hit Waterloo-Wellington area
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County can expect heavy rainfall Tuesday night. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the region as well as Guelph, Erin, and Southern Wellington County. Rainfall is forecasted to begin Tuesday night and continue all through Wednesday, with about 40-60 milimetres expected to fall. A rainfall warning may be expected later Tuesday. For Mount Forest, Arthur, and Northern Wellington County, Environment Canada has already issued a rainfall warning. It’s expected to begin Tuesday night and last through Wednesday, with 50-60 milimetres expected and thunderstorms also in the forecast. The agency cites the rain as a result of a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west. Rainfall warnings have also been issued in Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth.
-
