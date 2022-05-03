'Significant rainfall' prompts special weather statement for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to possible heavy rain.

The forecasters says “significant rainfall” is expected Tuesday into the evening.

Rain will move in from the southwest in the morning as a low pressure system approaches. Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are expected by the time the rain tapers to a few showers in the evening.

“Locally higher rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm are possible in areas that receive heavy downpours during a thunderstorm,” says the statement.

Heavy downpours can cause water pooling on roads. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.