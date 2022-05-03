'Significant rainfall' prompts special weather statement for Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to possible heavy rain.
The forecasters says “significant rainfall” is expected Tuesday into the evening.
Rain will move in from the southwest in the morning as a low pressure system approaches. Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are expected by the time the rain tapers to a few showers in the evening.
“Locally higher rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm are possible in areas that receive heavy downpours during a thunderstorm,” says the statement.
Heavy downpours can cause water pooling on roads. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.
-
Heavy rains, thunderstorm to hit Toronto this evening: Environment CanadaToronto residents could be in for a downpour this evening, according to Environment Canada who issued a special weather statement for the area Tuesday.
-
Crown says Winnipeg man's disappearance was act of financial desperationThe jury trial for a man accused of killing a Winnipeg man during a robbery has moved into closing arguments.
-
1 taken to hospital after crash in VictoriaFirefighters say a person was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning following a crash in Victoria.
-
-
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in casesHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Regina spending $118M on new, ongoing construction projects this yearThe City of Regina kicked off construction season with an announcement of $118 million in funding for new and ongoing projects.
-
Worker injured at Windsor Salt mine, company to pay $80,000 fineThe owner of Windsor Salt has been fined $80,000 after a worker was injured last month.
-
Innisfil man among 5 charged in ongoing LCBO theft investigationAn Innisfil man is among five individuals charged in connection with a liquor store theft in York Region.
-
Fisher River rises, causing more damage in flooded Manitoba communityMore people have left Peguis First Nation as floodwaters continue to cause damage in southern Manitoba.