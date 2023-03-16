Significant rainfall, strong winds in London’s forecast

As London, Ont. as been basking in sunny spring-like weather over the past two days, overcast skies are set to return as rainfall and strong winds are slated to move into the region Thursday night.

According to Environment Canada, Thursday’s daytime forecast will boast a mix of sun and clouds, with sustained winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and a high of 7 C.

On Thursday night Londoners can expect cloudy skies and periods of rain beginning this evening. Local amounts of between 10 mm to 15 mm are expected, with sustained winds of 30 km/h and gusts of up to 50 km/h.

For the end of the workweek, periods of rain will continue into Friday, ending early in the afternoon with a high of 8 C. Another 5 to 10 mm of rain is expected with sustained winds of 30 km/h and gusts of up to 60 km/h.

Overnight Friday, skies will remain cloudy with a 30 per cent of rain showers or flurries and wind. The low will dip down to – 4 C.

To kick off the weekend, London will see cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries and windy conditions with a high of – 4 C. Overnight, Londoners can expect cloudy periods, a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of – 8 C.

Local conservation authorities issue warnings

As temperatures climb and the snow pack melts, local conservation authorities are also issuing advisories.

Those agencies include the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority and Kettle Creek Conservation Authority, who expect streams and rivers to begin rising Friday afternoon and continue into the weekend.

A combination of rain and melting snow will see waterways moving faster. As a result, they’re reminding people to stay well away from all watercourses and off of frozen bodies of water, as cold fast-moving water poses a serious hazard.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast:

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High of 1 C.

Monday: Sunny. High of 6 C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High of 6 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High of 5 C.