'Significant reminder of the impact': WECHU reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting nine additional deaths, 202 new COVID-19 cases and 140 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

A man and a woman in their 60s, two men and a woman in their 70s, two men in their 80s, a man and a woman in their 90s have died. WECHU says they were all from the community, not long term care or retirement homes. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 519 people.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 31,948 confirmed cases of the virus, including 27,346 people who have recovered. The health unit says 4,083 cases are currently active.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 140 patients with COVID in local hospitals on Tuesday, an increase from 123 on Monday. There are 20 COVID patients in the ICU. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ due to time of reporting.

“When it comes to the 100 plus in hospital, they are not there because of COVID,” Windsor Regional Hospital chief of staff Dr. Wassim Saad said.

“Some of them are there and are just incidentally were found to have COVID because they were swabbed on admission and were in for other reasons such as childbirth or a fractured hip. And most of those have been fully vaccinated. So what we’re seeing is fully vaccinated people are coming to the hospital are completely asymptomatic not even aware they have COVID were just being picked up on a swab.”

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 106 people with COVID in hospital on Monday. WRH says 72 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 37 are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 31 are unvaccinated. There are 13 COVID patients in the ICU - 10 are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

“I think we are starting to reach the plateau,” Dr. Saad said.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Tuesday, there are seven patients with COVID in hospital. Six patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Four COVID patients are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

10 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

32 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

0 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak

26 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

6 Hospital Units are under COVID-19 Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED