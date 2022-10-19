'Significant' risk to public after 5 weekend shootings: police

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating five shootings that happened between last Friday and Sunday.

Police say only one of the shootings resulted in injury, and the victim is expected to recover.

“One of these shootings was directed at a residence and three were directed at vehicles, including one vehicle in a very public downtown parkade and one vehicle that we believe was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart with the Guns & Gangs Section of the Organized Crime Branch in a written release.

“Outside of the strain this put on our resources, particularly in downtown and northeast Edmonton, the safety risk to the general public in these incidents was significant.

“We are surprised and thankful that there were not more injured parties.”

Around 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 14, officers responded to a report of a shot fired in the area of 114 Street and 17 Avenue SW.

It was reported to police that a shot was heard and a vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Police found a bullet hole in the exterior of a home, but no injuries were reported.

Around 12:37 a.m. on Oct. 15, EPS received a report of shots fired at a home in the area of 127 Avenue and 119 Street.

Investigators found a vehicle in a nearby alleyway with several bullet holes in its windows.

No injuries were reported.

Around 4 a.m., police were called to hospital for a man who had arrived with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim reported that he had been surrounded by a group of men who demanded his bicycle in the area of 104 Avenue and 119 Street.

When he refused to hand over his bike, he was shot, EPS said.

He was dropped off at hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 16, officers were called to a weapons complaint in a parkade in the area of 102 Avenue and 102 Street.

When police arrived, a 2021 Dodge Durango and the shooter’s vehicle had already left the scene, but multiple bullet casings were found.

Around 9:05 p.m., EPS was called to a weapons complaint at 137 Avenue and 66 Street.

A man was driving eastbound on 137 Avenue when he heard a loud bang. He reportedly pulled over to check his vehicle and found a bullet hole.

He was not injured.

“It’s unfortunate but factual to say that shootings and firearm seizures are a regular occurrence in Edmonton,” Stewart said. “While majority of this violence remains targeted, the risk to citizens remains real and we will continue to work diligently to mitigate it.”

According to EPS, officers have responded to 127 shootings this year as of Oct. 16, 50 per cent of which resulted in injury.

In at least one shooting, an innocent bystander was struck by a stray bullet.

Police say they have taken 528 firearms off the street in 2022.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.