Significant shortage has farmers urging consumers to get their holiday trees early

Tree farmers are urging consumers to purchase their Christmas trees early this season as they face significant nationwide inventory shortages.

"There are not enough trees, and the supply is low, and the demand is constant," said Doug Drysdale, the owner of Drysdale's Tree Farm outside of Barrie.

Many local tree farmers are dealing with inflation and a prolonged drought season, meaning some consumers may be shopping for an artificial tree for the holidays.

Drysdale also points to a lack of planting during the 2008 recession.

"Trees weren't planted at the same rate that they were in the early 2000s, so when those trees were harvested, they weren't being replaced," he said. "Now, several years later, we are seeing the effect of not having those trees available."

The costs are rising as the demand increases, with many businesses reporting a 10 to 12 per cent price hike.

"I've seen price increases every year for the last 20 years," Drysdale noted. "You have to, and because if you don't, then you won't be able to stay in business."

Fred Somerville, president of Christmas Tree Farmers of Ontario, shares that sentiment, adding times have been tough.

The wholesale tree grower and distributor said that while his company will see hundreds of thousands of trees sold this season, it still won't be enough.

"We have been turning away orders for nearly a couple of months now," Somerville said. "We wish we had a couple more trees. Our planning is really consistent every year, but we just don't have enough."

Experts predict the tree shortage could last upwards of eight to 10 years before a resolution exists.