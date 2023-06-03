'Significant smoke' reported from house fire in north Regina
CTV News Regina Digital Content Producer
David Prisciak
No injuries were reported in a house fire in north Regina on Saturday afternoon.
According to Regina’s Fire and Protective Services (RFPS), crews responded to a blaze a home at around 1:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Argyle Street.
“Significant smoke” was seen coming from the property when crews arrived.
Firefighters entered the home and contained the fire quickly.
Searches were conducted and no injuries were reported.
The fire is currently under investigation.
