Significant snowfall coming to parts of Nova Scotia Friday

Environment Canada is warning that parts of western Nova Scotia will see their first significant snowfall of the season Friday.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties, where 15 cm to 25 cm of snow is expected.

The weather agency says the snow may mix with, or change to, rain at times along parts of the Atlantic coast.

The snow is expected to start falling early Friday morning, which may impact people’s morning commute.

Environment Canada says to "prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

Meanwhile, a special weather statement is in effect for Halifax, Hants, Kings, Annapolis and Digby counties, which can expect to see at least 10 cm of snow before the system moves through the region Friday evening.