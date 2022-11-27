'Significant snowfall' may be on its way for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

The potential for snow in the region in the coming days has prompted a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Environment and Climate Change Canada posted the statements Sunday, predicting a blast of wintry weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather agency said arctic outflow conditions are expected to hit the South Coast starting Monday – ushering in strong winds and falling temperatures.

On Tuesday both freezing rain and "significant snowfall accumulations" are possible, according to ECCC. Overnight Tuesday, snow is expected to transition to rain creating "poor travel conditions."

The Weather Network predicts this could be the first real "wallop" of snow to hit at lower elevations this season. In an online update, the network says up to 20 or 30 centimetres could fall in the eastern parts of the Fraser Valley, while some areas in Metro Vancouver could see between 10 and 20 centimetres.