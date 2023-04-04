Significant warm up expected across southern Sask.

A significant warm up is in the forecast for much of southern Saskatchewan, with temperatures expected to reach double digit highs as soon as Sunday and Monday.

The Spring Equinox was on March 20, but much of southern Saskatchewan has been experiencing below normal temperatures with winter like conditions coming along with it.

According to Environment Canada, Regina could see highs of 15 and 17 on Sunday and Monday, if the current forecast holds.

Moose Jaw is also expected to see a significant warm up with Environment Canada forecasting highs of 11 and 15 on Sunday and Monday.

However, meteorologist Natalie Hasell said those highs may be a little too optimistic.

“As long as there’s snow on the ground it’s hard for temperatures to rise above five degrees Celsius, so that forecast seems a little too optimistic, but I wouldn’t rule out maybe as much as 10 degrees, Hasell said.

Hasell said when there’s a significant amount of snow on the ground it takes in most of the sun’s energy, which in turn means the air does not warm up as quickly.

“Water has a high heat capacity and if you want to anthropomorphize that, it basically means water really likes energy. So when you have snow or water on the ground it will take up that energy from the sun, so as long as there’s snow or water on the ground it will be difficult for your temperature to rise all that much,” she said.

According to Environment Canada, the average daytime high in the Queen City this time of year is about six degrees, with overnight lows averaging around minus five.

The Summer Solstice arrives in Saskatchewan at 8:57 a.m. on June 21.