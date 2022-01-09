Significant Weather Event declared in Sault Ste. Marie

The City of Sault Ste. Marie declared a significant weather event Sunday evening as winter weather blows through the city.

This comes after Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for the area with 20-40 cm of snow possible by Monday evening. Officials say that snowfall rates of 2-5 cm per hour are possible along with 50-70 km/h winds.

Staff with the city say that “Public Works crews continue to work diligently during the event.”

Adding that, “it may take longer than normal to ensure public safety and that the roadways, sidewalks and Transit bus stops meet normal maintenance standards.”

During the Significant Weather Event all roads and sidewalks maintained by the city are considered to be in a state of repair.