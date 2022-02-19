Significant weather event declared in Woolwich Township, all roads closed

The Township of Woolwich declared a significant weather event and all roadways were closed to traffic on Saturday.

In a press release, the township said the significant weather event will remain in effect until a notice of cancellation is issued.

Waterloo regional police tweeted that all Woolwich rural roads will remain closed until 4 a.m. Sunday.

A snow squall warning was in effect in Waterloo Region and Southern Wellington County, along with a blizzard warning for Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County. Both alerts were lifted by Environment Canada just before 7 p.m.

Woolwich Township said it may take longer than usual to clear local roadways and asks motorists to remain cautious when travelling.

