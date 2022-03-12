Significant weather event for Bruce County

As of 3pm Saturday, OPP has advised the following roads are closed for poor visibility:

Bruce Road 3 From Mildmay to Walkerton HWY 9

Bruce Road 3 From Walkerton HWY 9 to Paisley

Bruce Road 19 From Walkerton to Chesley

Bruce Raod 19 from Bruce Road 4 to Chesley

HWY 6 from Mount Forest to Durham

Bruce Road 3 from Concession 8 West Arran to HWY 9

HWY 21 from Port Elgin to Tiverton

HWY 21 from Tiverton to Kincardine

Bruce Road 17 from Tara to Port Elgin

Motorists are advised to take caution when travelling on roads in Bruce County.

ROAD CLOSURES: Please see attached for multiple road closures across #SouthBruceOPP and #GreyBruceOPP areas. Roadways closed due to poor weather conditions including blowing snow and poor visibility. Please avoid travel is possible. ^aw pic.twitter.com/GaPDKuUqr0