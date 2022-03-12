iHeartRadio

Significant weather event for Bruce County

Blowing snow has made travel hazardous in Wingham, Ont. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (Scott Miller / CTV London)

As of 3pm Saturday, OPP has advised the following roads are closed for poor visibility:

  • Bruce Road 3 From Mildmay to Walkerton HWY 9
  • Bruce Road 3 From Walkerton HWY 9 to Paisley
  • Bruce Road 19 From Walkerton to Chesley
  • Bruce Raod 19 from Bruce Road 4 to Chesley
  • HWY 6 from Mount Forest to Durham
  • Bruce Road 3 from Concession 8 West Arran to HWY 9
  • HWY 21 from Port Elgin to Tiverton
  • HWY 21 from Tiverton to Kincardine
  • Bruce Road 17 from Tara to Port Elgin

Motorists are advised to take caution when travelling on roads in Bruce County.

ROAD CLOSURES: Please see attached for multiple road closures across #SouthBruceOPP and #GreyBruceOPP areas. Roadways closed due to poor weather conditions including blowing snow and poor visibility. Please avoid travel is possible. ^aw pic.twitter.com/GaPDKuUqr0

— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) March 12, 2022
