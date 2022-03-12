Significant weather event for Bruce County
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Tammy Heisel
As of 3pm Saturday, OPP has advised the following roads are closed for poor visibility:
- Bruce Road 3 From Mildmay to Walkerton HWY 9
- Bruce Road 3 From Walkerton HWY 9 to Paisley
- Bruce Road 19 From Walkerton to Chesley
- Bruce Raod 19 from Bruce Road 4 to Chesley
- HWY 6 from Mount Forest to Durham
- Bruce Road 3 from Concession 8 West Arran to HWY 9
- HWY 21 from Port Elgin to Tiverton
- HWY 21 from Tiverton to Kincardine
- Bruce Road 17 from Tara to Port Elgin
Motorists are advised to take caution when travelling on roads in Bruce County.
ROAD CLOSURES: Please see attached for multiple road closures across #SouthBruceOPP and #GreyBruceOPP areas. Roadways closed due to poor weather conditions including blowing snow and poor visibility. Please avoid travel is possible. ^aw pic.twitter.com/GaPDKuUqr0— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) March 12, 2022
-
The end of mask mandates, March Break, and Valentine's Day 2.0: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
-
Conservation authority warns of water risks with spring thawWith the upcoming change in season, the local conservation authority is reminding everyone to be careful around local waterways.
-
COVID restrictions remain at some businesses and sectorsIt wasn’t an easy decision, but the owners of Fig Studio Kitchen in Ripley have decided to keep asking their patrons for vaccine passports, until the end of March
-
Transport truck full of live fish rolls over on busy Toronto highwayA ramp at one of Toronto's busiest highway interchanges has been shut down after a tractor-trailer carrying live fish rolled over.
-
Regulator fines engineers 8 years after Mount Polley disaster in B.C.Three engineers have been disciplined nearly eight years after British Columbia's worst mining disaster.
-
Bottle drive collecting donations to support humanitarian efforts in UkraineA week-long bottle drive in Edmonton is collecting donations to support humanitarian and military aid efforts in Ukraine.
-
Rainfall warning issued as storm approaches Metro VancouverEnvironment and Climate Change Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound ahead of "an extended period of heavy rain" expected Sunday evening.
-
Ice fishing season coming to a closeWith the upcoming change in season, many anglers in the area are preparing to wrap up ice fishing throughout Lake Simcoe.
-
Comedy show raising money for Sault Helping HandsThe Way Too Funny Comedy Tour is making a stop at The Machine Shop in Sault Ste. Marie later this month and part of the proceeds raised will be going toward Sault Ste. Marie Helping Hands