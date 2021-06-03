Significant wildfire concerns in southern Alberta as heat wave brings dry conditions

Calgary and much of the southern and eastern regions of the province are under a heat warning and the dry conditions have greatly increased the risk of wildfire devastation.

The Canadian Wildland Fire Information System has much of the province in red, indicating extreme fire risk in "dry zones".

The dry conditions increase the likelihood a wildfire or grass fire will spread quickly, intensify and become difficult to control.

Interactive maps from Natural Resources Canada currently do not have any active fire hotspots in the areas of Alberta where temperatures have eclipsed 30 C.

There are three hotspots active in the province as of Thursday, none of which are under heat warnings.

For an up-to-date list on fire restrictions in the province, visit Alberta Fire Bans.