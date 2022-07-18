Significant wind event strikes Cypress County, Alta., damaging homes and vehicles

A significant wind event struck Cypress County in southeastern Alberta Monday afternoon, according to an emergency alert that originally described it as a tornado.

The Cypress County Twitter account says the heavy weather landed at around 2 p.m. in the area around Highway 523 and the Trans-Canada Highway, causing damage to homes and vehicles in the area.

Their Twitter page said there are 337 people without power, which is expected to be back on by 6:30 p.m.

UPDATE: FORTIS reports 337 customers are still without power. They estimate service will be restored around 6:30 p.m.

Alberta Emergency Alerts said the power is completely out in Redcliff, with no word yet on when it might be restored.

Late Monday afternoon, Redcliff RCMP released a statement saying they received reports of a possible tornado touching down on Highway. 3, overturning a motor home. They also received a number of calls about homes being damaged along Highway 523 in Cypress County.

RCMP, fire crews and search and rescue are all on scene in the area. They reported no injuries or missing persons so far.

The City of Medicine Hat tweeted that over 7,000 residents were without power Monday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm struck the city.

Update: 1:49 p.m. 7,338 customers are now without power and infrastructure is damaged in several places. ⚡️ If you encounter a downed power line, please stay at least 10 meters away and call 403-529-8260 immediately. #medhat #poweroutage #summerstorm pic.twitter.com/FDd98gs0oU

At 3:36 p.m., the city said power had been restored to 1,700 customers, leaving approximately 5,600 without power.

There was no word about whether anyone was injured.

TORNADO ALERT, 1:55PM: a tornado has touched down in the area of Hwys 523 & 1 and has caused damage to homes and vehicles in the area. Watch for funnel clouds in the area and follow @AB_EmergAlert for updates. Safety tips: https://t.co/POwEt4lvEM #ABStorm https://t.co/aToGT2T4PX

Cypress County is in southeast Alberta, and includes Medicine Hat and Redcliff.

Anyone requiring assistance is asked to come to the county office in Dunmore or to call them at 403-526-2888.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes available.