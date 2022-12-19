'Significant winter storm' expected to hit Waterloo region over Christmas weekend

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Region of Waterloo and Wellington County as a “significant winter storm” may impact the region.

The weather agency issued the alert around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, warning the storm is expected later this week and into the holiday weekend.

“Precipitation may begin as rain or snow late Thursday before possibly transitioning to rain in many areas early Friday. Temperatures are expected to plummet on Friday leading to a potential flash freeze for locations that receive rainfall,” the statement said.

Environment Canada is advising people alter their plans through the holiday weekend as travel conditions may become dangerous.

The statement warns of the possibility of extensive utility outages as temperatures Friday night into the weekend will likely be the coldest of the season to date.

“Rapidly falling temperatures will be accompanied by strong to potentially damaging winds along with snow that may be heavy at times. Blizzard conditions are possible late Friday into the weekend for areas downwind of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay,” the statement reads.

While there is high confidence in a high-impact winter storm, the details regarding wind speeds, precipitation types and amounts remain highly uncertain at this time, according to Environment Canada.

CTV News Kitchener will be following the local forecast and providing updates as the storm approaches.