'Significant' winter storm on the way

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The statement warns of a significant winter storm expected late this week and into the holiday weekend.

According to Environment Canada, precipitation may begin as rain or snow late Thursday before possibly transitioning to rain in many areas early Friday. Temperatures are expected to plummet on Friday leading to a potential flash freeze for locations that receive rainfall.

Rapidly falling temperatures will be accompanied by strong to potentially damaging winds along with snow that may be heavy at times.

Blizzard conditions are possible late Friday into the weekend for areas downwind of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

Tuesday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 8.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain or snow. High 6.

Friday: Snow. Local blowing snow. Windy. High plus 2.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 7.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8.