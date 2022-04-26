Signs of 'absolute devastation and destruction' in Ukraine as Russia's assault continues

While many of the images of Russia's invasion of Ukraine focus on the destruction in Mariupol and the east, there are signs of devastation throughout the country, including around the areas around Kyiv.

"Even though towns and villages around the capital of Kyiv have been liberated, when you drive around, this is what you encounter -- absolute devastation and destruction," said CTV News’ National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina while reporting from the village of Kukhari located just outside of the capital.

In order to prevent Russian forces from advancing into Kyiv, the Ukrainians have blown up the bridge connecting Kukhari and the capital.

"When the Ukrainians blew up this bridge, it happened in the middle of the night. There was no light and no warning," Sachedina said.

On top of the rubble where the bridge once stood lies a blue minivan, badly damaged from the explosion. Sachedina said the driver of the vehicle "didn't even know it had happened. … Fortunately, he survived, but so many others did not."

With the critical link destroyed, Ukrainians wishing to cross have to climb down a ladder to get to the other side.

Mykola Zwyntarny does this with great pain. His foot was impaled with shrapnel after a Russian attack, just four days after the war started.

And then there's 87-year-old Grigory Lukianenko, who also makes the same journey across the rickety ladder.

"It has been horrible. I was a just child when the Germans were here during the second world war. The Russians … are worse," Lukianenko told Sachedina.

Moments later, he struggles to say anything more, collapsing under the weight of unimaginable grief.

"You quickly get a sense of how much this war has impacted the entire country, especially when you visit an area such as this one," he added. "The scars of this war will last for many years to come."

Watch the full video with CTV National News National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina at the top of the article.

Get in touch

Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.