Signs of COVID-19 jump nearly 21% in Saskatoon's wastewater
The research team monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater for signs of COVID-19 has seen an increase.
The nearly 21 per cent rise noted in the University of Saskatchewan team's latest report comes after an 85 per cent drop last week.
The latest results are based on samples collected up to May 18.
All of the coronavirus material detected by the team in Saskatoon is attributed to the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant.
Prince Albert saw a rise of just over 95 per cent based on samples collected up to May 16. The increase comes after a decline of 66 per cent over the previous reporting period.
North Battleford saw a nearly 162 per cent rise over a sampling period that ended on May 13.
The spike in North Battleford also comes after a decrease of 90 per cent in the team's report last week.
