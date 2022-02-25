Signs of support, solidarity growing across Canada for Ukrainians near and far

Rallies and prayer vigils continue to take place across Canada in support of Ukrainians who are taking up arms to defend their country.

Flowers placed outside of a Ukrainian Catholic church in Whitney Pier, N.S., is just one of the ways people in that area have been showing their support.

"A lot of people are leaving notes, calling, leaving text messages. Just expressing their support and condolences for what Ukraine is going through now," said Father Roman Dusanowskyj, the parish priest of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church.

In New Brunswick, another show of solidarity in Moncton Thursday evening – where dozens gathered, carrying signs condemning Russia's actions. The Ukrainian flag was also raised at Moncton City Hall.

Amanda McDougall, the mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said it's hard not to look at the affected communities as your own.

"And what it would be like to go to bed at night and not know what's going to happen, and not know if you're safe," she added.

Like many buildings around the world, City Hall in Sydney, N.S., will be lit up in the colours blue and yellow Friday evening, showing support for Ukrainians near and far.

"I wish I could do more from my little home here in Cape Breton, but showing love is incredibly important right now," said McDougall.

Father Roman says he spoke to relatives in Ukraine on Friday. He says for now, they are safe living on the western side of the country, but says he is hearing people between the ages of 18 and 60 are being called to fight.

"The whole situation is scary," Father Roman said. "Not knowing where it will end and my fear is escalation."