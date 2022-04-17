Sikh community hands out free pizza in London

Members of the Guru Nanak Mission Society took to the streets of downtown London Saturday to hand out about 600 slices of pizza and pop to the public.

“People from every religion, every caste, everyone was welcome because we believe in humanity, equality and justice for all,” one member of the Guru Nanak Mission Society said.

This year, the City of London proclaimed April has Sikh Heritage Month.

To celebrate, the Guru Nanak Mission Society wanted to hand out pizza and teach the community more about Sikh culture.

The group is also celebrating Vaisakhi, also known as Khalsa Day, which is an annual spring celebration in the Sikh community promoting equality and selflessness.

“This is what we used to do back home and this is what we want to do here, and we want everyone to love our heritage, love our community, and we’re here to make a change,” said another Nanak Guru Mission Society member.

The group hopes Saturday’s event will encourage others in the community to show kindness and pay it forward.