Sikh community hands out free pizza in London
Members of the Guru Nanak Mission Society took to the streets of downtown London Saturday to hand out about 600 slices of pizza and pop to the public.
“People from every religion, every caste, everyone was welcome because we believe in humanity, equality and justice for all,” one member of the Guru Nanak Mission Society said.
This year, the City of London proclaimed April has Sikh Heritage Month.
To celebrate, the Guru Nanak Mission Society wanted to hand out pizza and teach the community more about Sikh culture.
The group is also celebrating Vaisakhi, also known as Khalsa Day, which is an annual spring celebration in the Sikh community promoting equality and selflessness.
“This is what we used to do back home and this is what we want to do here, and we want everyone to love our heritage, love our community, and we’re here to make a change,” said another Nanak Guru Mission Society member.
The group hopes Saturday’s event will encourage others in the community to show kindness and pay it forward.
-
Woman injured after being pushed onto subway tracks at Yonge StationA woman has been rushed to hospital after being pushed onto the subway tracks and hit by a train at Yonge station, police say.
-
'You're going to fall in love:' Chilliwack bookstore lets customers adopt catsA bookstore in Chilliwack has launched a novel program that helps older cats in need of adoption find forever homes.
-
'I was shocked': Items worth thousands stolen for Calgary music shopA Calgary business is dealing with the aftermath of an overnight break-in where thousands of dollars worth of product was stolen.
-
Churches celebrate first major holiday since COVID-19 restrictions liftedAs members of The Way Church in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood filed in for Easter service on Sunday morning, they were marking a significant milestone by gathering in-person for the first time.
-
Man assaults two strangers after sneaking in to Yaletown hotel, Vancouver police sayOne man was arrested at a Yaletown hotel Saturday night after he snuck in and assaulted two strangers, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
-
Alberta pilot aims to reduce surgery backlog, 'enhance sustainability' of anesthesia servicesIn an effort to help reduce surgery backlogs and increasing workloads for anesthesiologists, Alberta Health Services is piloting a new anesthesia care team model for cataract procedures.
-
Caught on camera: Black bears frolic on trampoline in Coquitlam, B.C.A Coquitlam resident was treated to a surprising show last week when two black bears discovered her backyard trampoline.
-
Easter Sunday celebrated at full capacity for first time since 2019When the COVID-19 pandemic began, places of worship were forced to close. With restrictions lifting many churchgoers were able to celebrate Easter weekend for the first time since 2019.
-
'Definitely seeing a lot of empathy': Larger tips from Canadians in 2022 helping restaurants reboundThanks to Canadians reportedly tipping more this year than in years past, some local restaurants are hopeful they can rebound from pandemic restrictions.