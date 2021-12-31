Sikh Gurdwara in Timmins hosts first celebration on New Year's Eve

Timmins Gurdwara volunteers say everyone is welcome at any time, not just on New Year's Eve.

They said the city's first Sikh temple is a place where one can learn about Sikh culture and religion, and it's also a place where people will listen to what's troubling you.

“I’ve been talking to the girls and the boys here and my heart just cries when I hear their stories and issues," said Kanwaljit Kaur Bains, a Gurdwara volunteer.

"It’s just too much, but I’m so happy to be here where they can put their head on my shoulder and just say that I feel like I’m with my mom."

Timmins joins Sault Ste. Marie as one of two major northern cities with Gurdwaras.

“It’s awesome because otherwise we got to go to Brampton or the main cities to celebrate our occasions, but now we got a great opportunity to do volunteer work," said Maha Singh, another Gurdwara volunteer.

An official grand opening is planned in the coming weeks, with many more opportunities for the whole community to come together.