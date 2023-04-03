Sikh Heritage Month celebrated in Sudbury

A Sikh prayer and music officially kicked off the proclamation of Sikh Heritage Month in Sudbury on Monday.

Officials said the Sikh population in Sudbury is close to 2,500 people as the city takes steps to be a welcoming city to all cultures.

"We want to make sure that we are working with the diverse communities to be more welcoming," said Mayor Paul Lefebvre.

“So there (are) lots of different groups, outreach and certainly sitting down together and working together.”

Sikh officials said there are about 1,200 Sikh international students in Sudbury.

The first Sikh temple in the city opened last summer.

"We are really successful in helping out international students a great level because for any international student who comes here who doesn't know anything about Sudbury -- they just come to the Sikh temple and find their culture there," said Karam Badhesha, a spokesperson for the Sikh Temple.

Police Chief Paul Pedersen talked about how a diversity council helps with input about police protocols and procedures to ensure the service is culturally appropriate.

"Searching for religious significant items such as a turban or a kirpan has a whole different connotation to it,” Petersen said.

“We need to learn how to do that respectfully while still maintaining the safety of the person that is in custody and our officers."

Part of Sikh Heritage Month includes a celebration of the culture April 15 at the Sikh Temple that is open to everyone. The Sikh community is also organizing a food drive to help the local food bank.