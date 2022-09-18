Siksika Nation man charged in 2013 homicide

A Siksika Nation man was charged Saturday in connection with a 2013 homicide.

On March 11, 2013, the remains of 63-year-old Leonard Wolfear were located in a rural location near Strathmore.

Friday, RCMP arrested 43-year-old Roy Stimson Jr. of Siksika Nation, charging him with second degree murder.

Stimson has been remanded in custody. His next court appearance is Oct. 4 in Strathmore Provincial Court.

"These investigations are often complex and take a significant amount of effort to lead to an arrest and subsequent prosecution. The victims of these tragic events are never forgotten," said Cst. Todd Simon of the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit.