Siksika Nation man charged in 2013 homicide
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A Siksika Nation man was charged Saturday in connection with a 2013 homicide.
On March 11, 2013, the remains of 63-year-old Leonard Wolfear were located in a rural location near Strathmore.
Friday, RCMP arrested 43-year-old Roy Stimson Jr. of Siksika Nation, charging him with second degree murder.
Stimson has been remanded in custody. His next court appearance is Oct. 4 in Strathmore Provincial Court.
"These investigations are often complex and take a significant amount of effort to lead to an arrest and subsequent prosecution. The victims of these tragic events are never forgotten," said Cst. Todd Simon of the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit.
-
Fire engulfs Surrey home, one man seriously injuredOne man was seriously injured when a home in Surrey caught fire Monday afternoon, according to police.
-
Under fire for vulgar bathroom comment, Vancouver council candidate says it was a 'joke'A Vancouver council candidate is clarifying something he said in a YouTube video while giving advice on a landlord-tenant dispute.
-
1 injured in fire at Vegreville mechanic shopOne person was injured and businesses were without power for several hours after fire broke out at a Vegreville mechanic shop on Monday.
-
Injured football player waits hours for ambulance to arriveJennifer Lee-Parsons sat on the field, consoling her son Isiah after he injured his leg during the first game of his high school football season last Sunday.
-
Green Pig Country Market severely damaged in large fireA well-known country market in Salisbury, N.B., was heavily damaged Monday night in a fire.
-
Human rights museum chooses Vancouver to launch digital residential school initiativeThe Canadian Museum for Human Rights has chosen Vancouver to unveil the next step in an art project offering a hard look at the atrocities inflicted upon Indigenous children at residential schools.
-
Special Olympics baseball game against WRPS resumes after pandemic hiatusThe Cambridge Tigers Special Olympics baseball team faced off against members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service for their annual baseball game.
-
Winnipeg retirement home hosts tea party to honour Queen Elizabeth IIAs people around the world watched while Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest, a Winnipeg retirement home hosted a fitting farewell.
-
Two-million meals: Record collection for Food Bank of Waterloo RegionThe Food Bank of Waterloo Region collected a record-breaking two million meals to feed children in need during its fourth annual summer campaign.