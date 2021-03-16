If you drive Highway 901 east of Calgary, get ready to slow down.

The provincial highway that had a posted speed limit of 100km/hr has now dropped to 80km/hr once you reach the community of Siksika.

“There’s just been so much devastation just regarding the speed limit,” said owner of the Big Chief Trading Post Mona Royal.

Royal operates the trading post west of the community along the highway and said there have been so many close calls between motorists and pedestrians, with some incidents resulting in death.

The reduction in the speed limit is really good,” she said.

“It’s a step that we’ve been trying to take for lots of years as a community. And nobody really listened until recently, which is really sad. We shouldn’t have had a death to (need to) turn that scenario around.”

In January, 30-year-old Bradley Black Horse was walking home along the highway, when he was struck and killed.

It prompted chief and council to speak with the province about the possibility of lowering the speed limit.

The province obliged and signs were installed this week, including large yellow signs that say ‘watch for pedestrians on highway.’

Along the highway, several crosses sit in ditches, memorializing those who lost their lives along that stretch of road.

New speed signs have been installed and for resident Craig Montgomery, it’s a positive step to keep everyone safe.

“Especially out in the prairies," he said. "Kids are inattentive and animals will do what they want to do."

“I definitely think it's a good change for now.”

PROVINCIAL STATEMENT

Late Tuesday afternoon, the province gave the following statement to CTV News.

"Safety is our top priority on Alberta's highways," it said. "We took the concerns raised by Chief Crowfoot and the Siksika Nation council very seriously.

"Following a conversation with the chief, councillors and Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson, Minister (Ric) McIver signed an .... order to reduce the speed limit on Highway 901 from Gleichen to west of Little Muskrat Settlement to 80 km/hr."

"New speed and information signage has been installed to increase driver awareness of pedestrians. In addition, flashing lights on the pedestrian signs will soon be installed. These changes were made to protect the residents of Siksika Nation. We're always interested in feedback from local governments on Alberta transportation infrastructure in their jurisdictions.

"SInce 2004, there have been five pedestrian fatalities and two injuries along this stretch of Highway 901."