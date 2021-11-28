Silent Santa visits help spread inclusive holiday cheer
Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special appearance Sunday at Londonderry Mall to ensure children got a visit in a sensory-friendly environment.
Autism Edmonton and the mall partnered to host the holiday experience for children on the autism spectrum for the sixth year.
Loud music, bright lights, and long lines of people can present a challenging and stressful environment for children with autism.
Melinda Noyes, Autism Edmonton executive director, said the event featured fewer sensory triggers and smaller group sizes when meeting with Santa to give everyone a chance to visit him.
"Everybody deserves to have Santa in their Christmas if they choose to, and we can make that happen for kids on the spectrum," Noyes said. "Lots of little things add up to making it a pleasant experience for kids who are autistic."
Kingsway Mall and Mill Woods Town Centre will also be offering silent Santa visits this season.
Future visits and information on how to make an appointment with Santa and Mrs. Claus can be found at Autism Edmonton's website.
-
Proof of vaccination required to visit seven Ottawa-Gatineau museums starting Dec. 1Starting Wednesday, Dec. 1, guests ages 12 and older will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to visit national museums in Ottawa and Gatineau.
-
Ottawa public school board looking to move Grade 7-8 students out of overcrowded four-year-old schoolOttawa's public school board is looking to send Grade 7 and 8 students at Vimy Ridge Public School in Findlay Creek to another school 10 kilometres away due to overcrowding at the four-year-old school.
-
Man stabbed at playground, sent to hospitalA man is in hospital in serious condition after being stabbed Sunday afternoon at a school playground.
-
Edmonton Christmas Market wraps up first weekendThe annual Edmonton Christmas Market had a busy opening weekend as Edmontonians had the chance to shop local.
-
-
'It's very jolly': Spreading cheer with Kingsway holiday paradeEdmontonians were treated to music, dance and candy at the Kingsway District Association’s holiday parade.
-
Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs missed chance for Olympic curling berthThe Battle of the Brads took place Sunday night with Sault Ste. Marie’s Brad Jacobs loosing 4-3 in the 10th end.
-
Toronto police warn of suspicious drug linked to two overdose deaths in Deer ParkToronto police are warning the public about a suspicious drug linked to two overdose deaths in the city's Deer Park neighbourhood on Sunday.
-
Flood warnings issued for 3 rivers in B.C. InteriorThe B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued flood warnings for three rivers in the province's Interior near the already-flood-damaged City of Merritt.