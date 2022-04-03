iHeartRadio

Silk Sonic kicks off Grammys in Vegas, win song of the year

Silk Sonic -- the all-star union of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak -- opened the Grammy Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas with their high-energy, infectious fix of retro soul and funk by performing their "777." They returned to the stage a short time later to collect the song of the year trophy for "Leave the Door Open."
