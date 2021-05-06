Silly sign wars ignite battle of witty words in Simcoe County

Unusual times call for unusual actions, and the sign wars trending across Ontario have spread throughout Simcoe County as businesses join in the battle of words.

Across the province, businesses of all kinds have caught the creative bug, posting witty retorts, silly sayings and fun digs at one another.

In Alcona, Home Hardware posted, 'We've got the grills, where's the beef Sobey's?'

Well, it didn't go unnoticed at the supermarket. Sobey's posted, 'Hey Home Hardware, you must be board. Will trade beef for lumber' in response.

Schools may be closed but many didn't want to be left out of the fun.

East Oro Public School wrote, 'Hey WR, you are looking at the best school in Oro.'

The sign got this response, 'You Oro mistaken. It's in our name. WR Best can play this game!'

And some businesses are poking fun at others just because they can.

The Fork and Plate Family Grill restaurant posted this, 'Alcona Animal Hospital - It's all fun and games until someone ends up in a cone.'

While The Last Shot Bar and Grill took a shot at a gas station, 'Hey Rods ESSO, are you feeling gassy?'

The humorous and fun rivalry got its start after Pastor Howard Courtney decided to bring the game closer to the Innisfil Community Church.

"We say a merry heart is good like medicine. Hey, take in a dose of puns like this, gives health and strength back into your bones, brings some life to you," Pastor Courtney said.

Business owners be warned, no company appears to be off-limits in this new-pandemic-friendly game.