Silver alert issued for missing 76-year-old woman
Editorial Producer
Dan Vadeboncoeur
Winnipeg police are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing 76-year-old woman.
Police have issued a silver alert for a woman, who was last seen Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. near the 2000 Block of Pembina Highway.
She is described as 5’4”, with a thin build. She wears glasses and wears her white/grey hair in a short bob hairstyle.
When she was last seen, she was wearing a grey Winnipeg Jets hat, a baggy white Winnipeg Jets windbreaker jacket and blue pants.
Police are concerned for her well being, and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Unit.
Update: This person has been found, and therefore all personal details have been removied from this article.
