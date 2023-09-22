Silver Lake reopens after years of construction
Waterloo Park’s Silver Lake has officially reopened after a revitalization project that took years.
On Thursday, the City of Waterloo celebrated not only the reopening of the amenities that line Silver Lake, but also new interactive installations courtesy of the upcoming Lumen Festival.
It was a highly anticipated day with the work to update the park beginning back in 2019.
The project was plagued with several setbacks but renovations wrapped up a few months ago.
“This really is a place for the entire community to come to, to celebrate a BBQ in the park, or play on these see-saws with their kids. We've added a lot of accessible features to make it better for people with mobility devices or challenges to come to,” said Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe. “It’s much quieter here. You can hear the water. Look at the lights as they change colours. Or just enjoy some quiet time under a tree.”
-
Northern Ont. woman turns 100A milestone birthday was celebrated at Red Oaks Villa in Sudbury Friday.
-
Hands-free plane completes test flights in northeastern Ont.A Toronto-based company conducted test flights of its autonomous plane in northeastern Ontario recently.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.
-
Culture Days kick-off in Sault Ste. MarieThe Fall Rendezvous at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in the Sault is in full swing.
-
Fallen South Simcoe officer honoured by hundreds of colleagues in annual 'Run to Remember'A fallen South Simcoe Police officer was honoured by hundreds of officers Friday on a journey that was near and dear to his heart.
-
Northern Ont. couple shares their story to show the importance of organ donationA Greater Sudbury couple is sharing their experience with a kidney exchange-type program.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin moving into cabinetA local MPP is taking a big step forward in light of the sudden resignation of one of her colleagues.
-
Zelenskyy, accompanied by Trudeau, greets large crowd of supporters in TorontoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeting a large crowd of supporters at a Canadian Armed Forces facility in Toronto.
-
Blue Jays win 6-2 in Game 1 against Tampa Bay RaysThe Toronto Blue Jays won 6-2 Friday in the first of a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.