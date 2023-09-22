Silver Lake reopens after years of construction

Waterloo Park’s Silver Lake has officially reopened after a revitalization project that took years.

On Thursday, the City of Waterloo celebrated not only the reopening of the amenities that line Silver Lake, but also new interactive installations courtesy of the upcoming Lumen Festival.

It was a highly anticipated day with the work to update the park beginning back in 2019.

The project was plagued with several setbacks but renovations wrapped up a few months ago.

“This really is a place for the entire community to come to, to celebrate a BBQ in the park, or play on these see-saws with their kids. We've added a lot of accessible features to make it better for people with mobility devices or challenges to come to,” said Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe. “It’s much quieter here. You can hear the water. Look at the lights as they change colours. Or just enjoy some quiet time under a tree.”