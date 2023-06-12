Silver Springs sinkhole repairs: Community association, pool without water
A spokesperson for the City of Calgary says repairs of a large sinkhole that opened up in the community of Silver Springs last week are under way, but have left the community association without water.
The sinkhole was reported along Silver Ridge Close N.W. on June 8.
After fully excavating the sinkhole, city crews found a water main break, which they repaired.
However, city officials say a second break occurred as they attempted to flush the line.
"Our crew is currently repairing the second break," said the city in a Monday statement sent to CTV News.
"At present, the Silver Springs Community Association building and pool are out of water. We are looking into options to provide them with water on a temporary basis, until repairs are complete."
Sinkholes are generally caused by a water main or service line break.
When silt and soil beneath the asphalt are washed away, it can create a void under the road. Eventually, this causes that section of the road to collapse.
