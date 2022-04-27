Simcoe County and Muskoka flurries on tap Wednesday

Parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka will receive snowfall Wednesday.

Environment Canada reports a 40 per cent chance of flurries for Simcoe County starting late morning and continuing throughout the afternoon.

Muskoka will receive some snowfall that should end by late morning.

The weather agency says there is a chance the snow could shift to rain showers at some point.

Sun is in the forecast for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

There won't be any real accumulation to speak of on Wednesday, but there will be a chill in the air.

Daytime temperatures for Barrie and surrounding areas will peak just above the freezing mark.