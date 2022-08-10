Simcoe County blood donor clinics face critical shortages

The Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is facing a critical shortage in blood supply throughout the country.

The shortage is being felt in several cities, including Barrie.

The local agency is reporting less than three days worth of supply for 0+ and 0- blood types, while supply for A+, A- and B- is estimated to be five days worth.

“It’s probably the perfect storm right now, we are probably seeing the lowest donor base we have seen in over a decade, and we have probably lost about 31,000 donors across the county,” said Elaine St.Pierre, Community Development Manager for Canadian Blood Services.

According to the agency, the number of donors has slowly declined throughout the past two and half years, as many were forced to stay home.

However, as thousands head back to pre-pandemic activities, the need for blood is increasing.

“We have gone back to where the hospitals are trying to clear the backlog of elective procedures that were on hold during the pandemic, so the demand for blood is now over pre-pandemic levels,” said St.Pierre.

According to CBS, frozen plasma has a one-year shelf life and a 42-day shelf life for red blood cells.

“It’s important to know that the need never stops and blood always has a short shelf life,” said St.Pierre.

Currently, the agency says its Barrie donation location has over 300 appointments available for those looking to donate.

“The Barrie donor centre at 231 Bayview Drive is open four days a week, and we really encourage people to book not only in the weeks but in the months ahead so that we can keep serving those patients,” said St.Pierre.

More information about booking an appointment can be found here.