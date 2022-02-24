Simcoe County board makes note of overcrowded schools in capital plan

Schools across Simcoe County are overcrowded and busting at the seams, creating a challenge for some board officials.

"We are just seeing year over year, an increase in the student population for the board," said Corry Van Nispen, Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) superintendent of business and facility services.

Trustees approved the school board's top five list for new schools and additions at a meeting Wednesday night.

The wish list includes a new elementary school in Angus and Alliston, and a new secondary school in Bradford, with additions slated for Ardagh Bluffs and Nantyr Shores Secondary School.

According to the board, elementary schools in Angus are over capacity by 440 students with a combined 21 portable classrooms.

In Bradford, it's estimated the high school will exceed capacity by 850 students within five years.

To the frustration of parent Chris Olson, a new high school for Wasaga Beach and a replacement school for Collingwood's public high school were left off the list.

"No one is hearing our concerns. Not only are my kids bused to another town, but they don't provide enough buses so they have to do it in two trips," Olson noted.

Statistics Canada reports that in the past four years, the population in Wasaga Beach has grown by 20 per cent.

Despite the town's growth, hundreds of high school students are bused out of town to school.

"I get it that there is a lot of growth in the south, but I am also acutely aware of the growth and demand in our community," said Tanya Snell, Wasaga Beach- Collingwood Trustees.

While Wasaga Beach is on its radar, the school board said it ultimately didn't meet the criteria.

The Ministry of Education is expected to make a funding announcement regarding the projects before June.