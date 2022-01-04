Simcoe County casinos halt operations amid Ontario's new restrictions

Casino Rama is temporarily closing its doors once again.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment said it would suspend operations at 12:01 a.m. on Wed., Jan. 5, in response to the Ontario government reimposing restrictions amid surging COVID-19 cases.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for Gateway Casinos stated, "We are in the process of advising staff of the closures and preparing our sites for their temporary closure following midnight tonight."

The closure also applies to Gateway Casinos in Innisfil.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced the province was halting indoor dining, closing gyms and other indoor gathering facilities, and reducing capacity for shopping malls and personal care services until at least Jan. 26 to curb the spread of the virus.

"This is a difficult time for our staff and suppliers who rely on our business, but we remain optimistic that this is a temporary measure and we will be able to reopen when these restrictions are lifted after 21 days," Gateway Casinos spokesperson added.

Ford said the province would reassess the safety measures in three weeks.