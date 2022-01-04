Simcoe County casinos halt operations amid Ontario's new restrictions
Casino Rama is temporarily closing its doors once again.
Gateway Casinos and Entertainment said it would suspend operations at 12:01 a.m. on Wed., Jan. 5, in response to the Ontario government reimposing restrictions amid surging COVID-19 cases.
In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for Gateway Casinos stated, "We are in the process of advising staff of the closures and preparing our sites for their temporary closure following midnight tonight."
The closure also applies to Gateway Casinos in Innisfil.
On Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced the province was halting indoor dining, closing gyms and other indoor gathering facilities, and reducing capacity for shopping malls and personal care services until at least Jan. 26 to curb the spread of the virus.
"This is a difficult time for our staff and suppliers who rely on our business, but we remain optimistic that this is a temporary measure and we will be able to reopen when these restrictions are lifted after 21 days," Gateway Casinos spokesperson added.
Ford said the province would reassess the safety measures in three weeks.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Ministry of Health to provide updateAn update on new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, and other relevant data will be released by the B.C. Ministry of Health on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Six more COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals WednesdayOttawa Public Health is reporting six more people in the hospital with COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
-
Police investigate theft of signed Sidney Crosby jersey, Barrie teen chargedPolice arrested a Barrie man accused of stealing a signed Sidney Crosby jersey.
-
FSIN optimistic following announcement of landmark federal child welfare settlementThe Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is optimistic following the federal government's unveiling of its $40-billion agreement in principle to compensate First Nations children and their families for the harm caused by an underfunded child welfare system.
-
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens up in NewmarketA mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened in Newmarket on Wednesday.
-
Ontario hospital closing health centre in Niagara due to staff shortageNiagara Health is shutting down its urgent health centre in Fort Erie, Ont., on Thursday due to shortages of staff and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
-
Home sales in Metro Vancouver reached record high in 2021, latest real estate report saysHome sales in Metro Vancouver reached a record high in 2021 with experts saying the pandemic played a significant role.
-
140M rapid tests, more pediatric COVID-19 doses coming this month, feds sayThe federal government is planning to send 140 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories in January. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would 'quadruple' the number of rapid tests it sent across the country last month.
-
OHL updated expected in 'very near future'The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) says it’s working on a plan to continue the current season.