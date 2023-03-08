Simcoe County celebrates International Women's Day with inspiring events

International Women's Day is a day to celebrate, encourage, and honour the work of women around the world. In Simcoe County, several events brought together women from all different industries to highlight their businesses, messages, and hopes for the future.

One inspiring young woman, Alia Majid, is determined to make a difference.

The Grade 11 student is just one of the dozens of young women participating in the region's Inspire Young Women's Conference, which gives women a platform to share, learn, and listen from inspiring women who have overcome obstacles to achieve their goals own dreams.

"We're the generation that makes a difference. It's us that's the change," Majid said.

"We need to inspire one another to see opportunities that lie ahead and to understand that we rise together in our pursuit for gender equity for women," said Charlene Scime, Simcoe County District School Board Superintendent of Education.

At another Women's Day conference in Barrie, women from all different industries came together to celebrate and recognize the achievements of others.

"It's a day of action so women can know they have a voice, a uniqueness and a talent," said Teresa Maclennan, executive director of the Women and Children Shelter of Barrie.

Former long-time CTV news anchor Jayne Pritchard served as the keynote speaker at the event.

"These women are here, they are interested in my story, I'm eager to share it, and I hope that I can inspire people to take care of themselves and do well," Pritchard said.

All the funds raised from Wednesday's event go directly toward the Women and Children's Shelter of Barrie, which accepts donations to support women in the community all year long.