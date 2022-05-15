Simcoe County celebrates Museum Month

The Simcoe County Museum in Minesing is celebrating its opening for the summer.

In May, the heritage buildings open up for the summer after being closed for the winter.

May also marks Museum Month across the province.

"The museum starts to come a little bit more alive than what it was in the wintertime where we have new exhibits," says Forrest Patenaude, supervisor of education at the Simcoe County Museum.

Many of the summer programs have returned after being put on hold due to the pandemic.

The Museum is now offering summer camps, day programs and a new exhibit.

The new exhibit, 'Making Tracks,' is dedicated to mountain biking in Simcoe County.

"It's all about, from the olden days of like the penny farthings to now our mountain bikes that we have nowadays," Patenaude says. "It's awesome. It's here for a couple of months."

More information about upcoming events can be found here.